Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.89 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.89 or 0.00014215 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $133.08 million and $5.53 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00055623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,968,544 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

