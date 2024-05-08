Hovde Group Trims MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Target Price to $23.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

MVB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

MVB Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MVB Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 101.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

