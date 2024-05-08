Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.51

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.51 and last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 148076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 21.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

