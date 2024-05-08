Ian G. H. Ashken Sells 150,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 1,431,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,267. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

