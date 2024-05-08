Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Ichor stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 168,541 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,296,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 118,498 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

