IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IDYA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. 66,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,037. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.