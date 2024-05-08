Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Identiv Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Identiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.