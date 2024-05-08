Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

