Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UOCT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 441,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of UOCT opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.