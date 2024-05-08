Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Innovid Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:CTV traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $297.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.28. Innovid has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Innovid from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

