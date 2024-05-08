Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

INGN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Inogen Trading Up 12.3 %

INGN stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 386,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,457. The stock has a market cap of $193.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inogen by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

