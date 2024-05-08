Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Inogen Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 482,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,493. Inogen has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $188.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.