Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases 261,868 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay bought 261,868 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of A$916,538.00 ($606,978.81).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

