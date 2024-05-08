Insider Buying: QMines Limited (ASX:QML) Insider Acquires 2,850,000 Shares of Stock

QMines Limited (ASX:QML – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Sparke acquired 2,850,000 shares of QMines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$173,850.00 ($115,132.45).

QMines Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold projects in Australia. The company's flagship project includes the Mount Chalmers copper and gold mine consists of five minerals exploration permits that covers an area of approximately 334 square kilometers located to the northeast of Rockhampton.

