Insider Selling: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 175,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,521. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $480.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,390,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

