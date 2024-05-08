Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells 5,086 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 195,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

