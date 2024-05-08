Insider Selling: Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,128. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

