Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $2,386,875.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,458,500.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,566,500.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,878,875.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 402,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 460.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nuvalent by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 271.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.