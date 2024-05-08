Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $783.0 million-$793.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.3 million.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -332.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.56.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.53.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

