Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Intapp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Intapp Price Performance

INTA traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. 919,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,751. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,231,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $1,231,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,106,704 shares of company stock worth $258,088,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,293,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after buying an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.