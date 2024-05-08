Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.16

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 600287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 451.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

