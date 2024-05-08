Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $114.88 and a 12-month high of $156.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.