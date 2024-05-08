International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 2262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.33.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFF. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

