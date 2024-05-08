International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,711. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

