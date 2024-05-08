International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IFF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

