International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $110.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,086. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

