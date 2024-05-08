International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.13-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0-701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.32 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.
International Money Express stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
