Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 494,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 302,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PNQI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 111,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $753.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

