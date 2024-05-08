Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

