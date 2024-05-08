iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -3.130–2.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.8 million. iRobot also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -1.810–1.740 EPS.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.91. iRobot has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

