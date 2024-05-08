iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. 4,710,737 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

