iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. 4,710,737 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

