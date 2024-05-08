iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stevens Capital Partners’ 6th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.1% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $519.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $410.67 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $448.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.