iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,029. The company has a market cap of $448.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $410.67 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

