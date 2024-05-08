iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,064,000 after buying an additional 151,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after acquiring an additional 538,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. 1,886,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

