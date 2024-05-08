iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,965,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. 140,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

