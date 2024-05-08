iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 173.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

OEF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.76. 28,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,431. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.65 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

