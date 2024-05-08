iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $182.09. 196,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

