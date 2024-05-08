iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 5,385,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,011. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.