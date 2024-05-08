iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Cut by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYW traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 310,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.