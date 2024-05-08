iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 5,786,380 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.