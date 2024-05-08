Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 3,853,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,103,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

