Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$21.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVN opened at C$19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 2.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$20.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

