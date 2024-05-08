Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,583,000. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 332,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.