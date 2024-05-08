Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on J. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 166,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 555.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

