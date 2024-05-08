Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $7.80-8.10 EPS.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE J traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.34. 612,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50.
Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Jacobs Solutions Company Profile
Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Solutions
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.