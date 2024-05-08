Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $7.80-8.10 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE J traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.34. 612,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.