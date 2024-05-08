Janus Henderson Group plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Shares of JHG opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Dolan sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $102,824.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,451 shares of company stock worth $2,275,283. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

