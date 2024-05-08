Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 6,534,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,419 shares of company stock worth $2,836,610. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

