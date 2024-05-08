Jonathan Murphy Acquires 774 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($408.39).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 786 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £322.26 ($404.85).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 351 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($189.61).

Assura Price Performance

LON:AGR traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.60 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,540,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.47.

Assura Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.60) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 52 ($0.65).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

