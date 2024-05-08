JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 105

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £922 ($1,158.29). Corporate insiders own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
About Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airtel Africa
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.